SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local hardware store is stocking the shelves early this year with Christmas decorations.
However, is it too soon?
“Weather is playing a very big part this year,” said Lou Courteau with Rocky’s Ace Hardware.
With the record-breaking warm temperatures in November, Courteau told Western Mass News that the store put out Christmas decorations three weeks earlier than usual in anticipation of a busy season.
One customer told us she’s already put up a wreath and is getting ahead of the colder temperatures.
“You know, when the weather changes, it’s going to be harder to put your outside decorations,” said Josie McNulty of Springfield.
For other Springfield residents, Christmas decorations in November is unseasonable.
“I don't know…I think it's a little too early. My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I enjoy food, so I don’t think I should skip over it like everybody else does,” said Kristen Palatino.
However, at Rocky’s, Courteau said they have received lots of calls regarding the festive decorations and right now, their biggest selling item is Christmas lights.
“We’re seeing a lot of curbside pick-up. We’re seeing a lot of customers just order online, not wanting to go into the store. We bring the product out to the curb for them,” Courteau explained.
While it may be early, in the Courteau household, some Christmas decorations are already in place.
“I already put my Christmas tree up, so just trying to get in the spirit with everything going on in the pandemic,” courteau said.
Courteau told us starting next week, they will have live trees at the store.
(1) comment
Too early. Give it a rest....
