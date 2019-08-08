SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was spent cleaning up after yesterday's storm tore through parts of western Mass.
Paul and Cindy's piece of paradise is now all patched up in Southampton.
"It's two and a quarter acres of solid gardens. We have a fishing pond, a stream, we have a separate waterfall, and we have about an acre and a half of beautiful, wooden path. There is a log cabin down there it is very peaceful," Southampton resident Paul Lussier tells us.
Western Mass News was at their home on Wednesday afternoon after a powerful storm swept through the area, and caused several trees to come crashing down onto their home on College Highway.
"It came very quickly, so our friends from the tree company, K and G Tree Company, came and they worked here until about 6:30, and got everything cleaned up and chipped up and taken away," said Lussier.
Paul says a carpenter came to patch up the windows and a few holes in the roof after trees cracked the window frame and pushed through the glass.
"There are saying it will be over a month, because this window has to be ordered and the installation process and hopefully the roof will be fixed in the next couple of weeks," stated Lussier.
Just like crews working on Cindy and Paul's home, Southampton's Town Administrator tells Western Mass News they've had all hands on deck since the storm ripped through.
"The crews are out today. We've got a chipper crew and a sweeper crew out cleaning up some of the roadways from the limbs and stuff that came down," says Southampton Town Administrator Edward Gibson.
As for Paul, he says things at his home are looking good.
"It was uncomfortable, but it's all working out. It's going to be fine. It will be a Fall project for sure, picking up all the various branches, but that's job security," added Lussier.
We're told the damage in Southampton was limited to a small stretch of streets.
