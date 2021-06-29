AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Storms ripped down trees in Agawam Tuesday night.
The storm came down heavy across western Mass. Tuesday night, especially here in Agawam where Six Flags New England was forced to close early.
Western Mass News is getting answers after power was cut off to this neighborhood, after a tree fell bringing down power lines, along River Road in Agawam.
One Six Flags worker described the aftermath of the storm.
"It's flooded everywhere, there's water-filled everywhere there are tree branches everywhere, they had to go into rides to get tree branches out; it was pretty crazy," Cameron Foe said.
That storm damage also caused traffic delays on Main Street. Many of those cars backed up were parents picking up their kids from a fun day or work at the park.
For one mom coming north of Worcester, it made for quite the commute.
"I followed all of the cars that were trying to get around but couldn't find a way so I just told my son and his friends to meet me here. So it's a really tiring day," Sandra Jacala said.
Our crews saw several downed trees in one person’s yard and downed wires as well.
The storm was short but in that short amount of time, significant damage was done. More than 300 people in Agawam are without power Tuesday night. For a full look at outages in the area click here.
