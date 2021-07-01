For the second day in a row, Six Flags New England is closed, but that’s not the case for long.

AGAWMAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second day in a row, Six Flags New England is closed, but that’s not the case for long. Representatives with the park confirm to us that it will be open on Friday.

The amusement park staff is still cleaning up after Tuesday's heavy winds and rain, but Six Flags said most of the attractions should be ready for the holiday weekend crowds.

Park representatives told us all of this damage is still from Tuesday night and that yesterday's storms did not cause any further damage. The south part of the park, including the water park, is where much of the cleanup effort remains as multiple trees were toppled by the storm

Tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we are getting a walk-through of the park to show you the extent of damage, the clean-up efforts, and the safety process underway to make sure the rides are safe.

