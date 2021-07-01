AGAWMAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second day in a row, Six Flags New England is closed, but that’s not the case for long. Representatives with the park confirm to us that it will be open on Friday.
The amusement park staff is still cleaning up after Tuesday's heavy winds and rain, but Six Flags said most of the attractions should be ready for the holiday weekend crowds.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Damage from Tuesday’s storms forced Six Flags New England to close early last night and remains closed on Wednesday.
Park representatives told us all of this damage is still from Tuesday night and that yesterday's storms did not cause any further damage. The south part of the park, including the water park, is where much of the cleanup effort remains as multiple trees were toppled by the storm
Tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we are getting a walk-through of the park to show you the extent of damage, the clean-up efforts, and the safety process underway to make sure the rides are safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.