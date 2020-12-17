SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of pieces of equipment were being used by MassDOT to clear the roads and local DPWs were busy as well.
Two local transportation companies made decisions to keep travelers safe and the roads clear for the plows. Those decisions led to a nearly empty Union Station around a week before Christmas.
About 500 to 600, that’s the number of passengers who would have taken a Peter Pan bus Thursday if the holiday winter storm had not swept through Massachusetts Wednesday night.
The Vice President of Safety and Security for Peter Pan Bus Lines Christopher Crean said it was decided for everyone’s safety and security that their bus travel would be suspended Thursday.
Crean told Western Mass News in other years and other storms it might not have been a full shutdown across the board.
“In western Mass., we may have canceled service, but south of New York we might’ve still run service,” Crean said.
He said the decision was made not just because of the snow but also due to COVID-19.
“We’re living in different times with COVID,” Crean explained. “Our service is very limited, pretty much just Thursday through Monday.”
The Pioneer Valley Transportation Authority (PVTA) was also dealing with COVID-19 during the winter storm.
“We do have drivers out due to COVID,” Pioneer Valley Transportation Authority Market, Advertising, and Public Relations Manager Brandy Pelletier said.
Pelletier said the drivers who could work were operating at level two severity.
That means using limited routes and using judgment when determining whether a road was safe to drive down or required a detour.
“We have had to go and dig out a couple buses, but everyone’s doing the best they can,” Pelletier explained.
Pelletier said the PVTA rarely closes down, even with COVID and the cold.
“We typically always operate service unless the governor issues an order to shut down the state, so we’re out there providing service,” Pelletier said.
