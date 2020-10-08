GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died after Wednesday night's thunderstorms caused a tree to fall at a Great Barrington golf club.
According to Great Barrington police, a neighbor of the Wyantenuck Country Golf Club reported seeing a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a dirt access road running along the golf course.
When officers arrived, they found a person lying on the ground by the side of the cart. The officers attempted first aid, but the person had already succumbed to their injuries.
Police say the cart was covered with several trees and branches.
Late Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Thomas P. Sullivan of Sheffield, who served as a longtime golf pro at the club.
