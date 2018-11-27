GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Where most of western Massachusetts saw rain overnight, some areas got significant snowfall.
"We certainly didn’t expect this," said Frank Phillips of Goshen.
When they woke up this morning, folks in Goshen were surprised by the amount of snow they found on the ground.
"I shoveled 3,000 pounds of snow off my deck. I weighed it out. It was bad, but you take a little at a time and that’s all a part of living up here," said Len Szarkowski of Goshen.
They strapped on their plows and got to work. Most of the roads clear by mid-day, but some told Western Mass News that they just let nature take its course and hope the sun peaks out at some point to melt it.
"This is heavy, really heavy snow. I don’t even think it can be plowed. We have a 1,000 foot driveway. You need four-wheel drive or you can’t even think of being up here," Phillips added.
Just a few miles down Route 9 was green grass today, but in Goshen, they are under a half of a foot of snow
"It’s not showing anywhere in Williamsburg. There’s sun out down there and up here, it’s a different world, but we love it," Szarkowski added.
There was definitely some melting today. The roads have improved throughout the day.
Some communities in Franklin and Berkshire Counties. Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress noted that the company has had crews out since Monday night working to get customers' power restored as quickly and safely as possible.
Stay on top of the latest weather and traffic conditions wherever you go with the Western Mass News app. Download it today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.