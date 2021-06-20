WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Storrowton Tavern at the Big E fairgrounds had a special brunch for dads Sunday.
In honor of Father's Day, the restaurant hosted a barbeque-style brunch from 11 A.M.- 2 P.M.
They are also offered dinner from 4-8 P.M.
“I started doing this a few years ago like a barbecue brunch kind of directed just at guys, because that’s what I like to eat. I'm a father and a grandfather so, and it’s been a big hit like we have 150 people coming in tonight to enjoy the weather and you know, then they got to go back and cut the lawn or something,” Vince Calvanses, chef and president of Storrowton Tavern said.
Calvanses said they will host live music every Friday and Saturday and their patio will be extended like it was last year, with picnic tables and plenty of room for people to eat outdoors.
