LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities have proven to be especially deadly in western Mass.
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home outbreak garnering national attention after 76 veteran residents died.
But another facility has had more than 60 COVID-19 deaths, plus a staff member who died on the property at the height of the outbreak, whose widower said the stress from the pandemic took a toll on her.
"We were told that there were cases at this nursing home unbeknownst to us because that was never communicated," said the daughter of a late JGS Lifecare resident, Cynthia Bastis.
The first time Bastis learned that JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow was facing a coronavirus outbreak, her father Richard Carle was already en-route to the hospital, vomiting up blood.
This was in late March, and by early April, Carle was in a downhill spiral.
"Say you're, basically, last, last goodbyes because he's not gonna make it," Bastis explained.
She told Western Mass News Carle died on April 4 after testing positive for COVID-19. She said she is still bothered by how his last moments were spent.
"He's alone, and there's no one there," she said.
She continues to be troubled by what she said was an overall lack of communication by the long-term care facility.
"If we had known that there may have been a COVID-19 case, then you know maybe our family or other families could have taken their loved one out," she noted.
JGS Lifecare first disclosed their positive cases to the public in early April.
By April 10, they reported that 21 residents had died, along with dozens of positive cases in both staff and residents. But after that, representatives with the facility stopped reports on updated case numbers when Western Mass News would inquire.
It wasn't until late May when state health officials began reporting cases in long-term care facilities statewide, that public records showed 66 residents had died from COVID-19 at JGS Lifecare.
"They were sitting ducks," Bastis added.
Carle was one of those dozens of COVID-19 deaths, with dozens of obituaries plaguing the newspapers during early spring. But another death at the facility caught our station's attention. That of an employee who didn't die from COVID-19, but from what her husband believes was stress.
"I may be a bit biased, but she's the sweetest person, a human being I can recall," said Renaldo Garriques, the husband of Lorraine Mckain-Garriques, a former employee at JGS Lifecare.
Lorraine Mckain-Garriques was a licensed practical nurse at JGS Lifecare. For 16 years, it was a job her husband, Renaldo...
"She cares so much for her patients. She cares much about her job," he said.
Said she loved. Although brave in the face of COVID-19...
"She said, 'Hey, this is what I signed up for,'" he added.
Renaldo also said the virus outbreak at the facility was taking its toll on the woman. A woman who cared for her patients as if they were her children.
"She drove up in the driveway here, and I was inside the kitchen preparing something for dinner, and I heard she screamed out," he explained. "She is just overwhelmed by the fact that there are so many deaths happening around her. She'd have to be putting the bodies, wrap them, put them into bags and all that, and she said it was pretty much inhumane."
On April 14, Renaldo told us he dropped off food for Lorraine in her car at JGS Lifecare, knowing she would soon go on her break. He went running some errands and called his wife to check on her.
"Calling her phone, there was no response," he said. "So I call the job phone. They told me she was off the floor."
Calling her cell phone again and again, and finally, someone answered...
"The person on the other line says, 'Is this Lorraine's husband? I said yes,' I said, 'May I speak with her?' They said not at the moment because they found her in the car unresponsive," he explained.
Lorraine rushed to the hospital, but Renaldo said she was already gone.
"The doctor came by, said they were doing everything they could to restart her heart, but it didn't respond," he said.
Western Mass News obtained documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Lorraine's death.
Officials said her death was not from COVID-19, which Renaldo confirmed.
"It was a heart attack," he explained.
But OSHA also ruled her death was not related to her work. That's where Renaldo disagrees.
"She cries on the job. She cries at home. How is that they're going to say it's not work-related? She was stressed, from what was happening," he added.
Since late May, JGS Lifecare has not reported any new COVID-19 deaths from their Leavitt Family Jewish Home to the state.
The numbers in the Mass. Department of Public Health's weekly updates have gone unchanged for months. Western Mass News has reached out to JGS for more information on how they've changed their infection control protocol.
They have not responded.
"I said to her, 'Babes, you ok?' She said yes. I said, 'Please do your best,' I can show you the text on my phone," Renaldo said.
He has memories of Lorraine to hold onto, and his last text conversation with her saved.
Though Renaldo believes it took too much out of her, he also said Lorraine gave JGS Lifecare all she had in the fight against COVID-19.
"She said yes, she's doing her best," he said.
