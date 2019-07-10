WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Wilbraham claims the life of a Chicopee teenager.
Glass fragments, car parts, and candles now stand at the scene where 15-year-old Alex Ortiz died and another person injured, after the car they were in crashed into a tree.
Firefighter paramedic Adam Hart was one of the first responders to that crash on Three Rivers Road.
"It was one of the worst accidents I've seen in a long time," Hart tells us.
This is not the first crash to happen on this street.
According to data provided by the Wilbraham Police Department, from January 2016 up until Tuesday, there have been twelve crashes on Three Rivers Road.
Fire Captain Dan Corliss says it's a street that can cause problems.
"It's a difficult area, because it transitions from sort of a suburban to rural. It bottlenecks down and speed is difficult to judge, because you have a very wide, open road that condenses down to, what we consider, a country road," says Corliss.
Wilbraham Police, however, haven't ignored the issue of speeding.
Based on data pulled from the same dates, there have been a total of forty-eight speeding offenses that took place on Three Rivers Road.
Of those, nineteen people were fined while the rest were given written warnings.
With the tragedy of a life lost, first responders hope it sheds a light on the importance of being safe on the road.
"If you're not paying attention to speed limits and your surroundings, you can easily move into that part of the road above the speed that's posted," added Corliss.
The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.
Services for Alex Ortiz will be held this coming Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.