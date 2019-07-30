WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A follow up to an accident Western Mass News was following live this time last night after an RV crashed into a utility truck on Route 20 in Westfield.
We knew that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the details of what lead up to the accident were not clear.
Today's scene on Route 20 is much different from yesterday, and, while the exact cause of the accident is still unknown, we do know that the officer working on detail did everything in his power to stop it.
The stretch of road where the accident occurred, Route 20 near Bates Road, is known to locals for high speed and many accidents.
"A lot of speeders and it's really dangerous," Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe tells us.
Western Mass News looked into the crash history on the stretch of road and found that, in the past five years, there have been roughly thirteen accidents in the area.
An RV was traveling eastbound on Monday afternoon, when a Westfield officer on a construction detail tried to get the attention of a reckless driver hoping to prevent an accident.
"[Is there anything that could've prevented this accident?] Better attentiveness. He simply didn't see what he was supposed to see I think. The police officer was trying to get his attention for sure and it didn't happen," stated Capt. McCabe.
Capt. McCabe tells Western Mass News that, luckily, the officer was able to get out of the way and the worker was not in the lift at the time of the accident.
"The person doing the construction job was inside the vehicle, so at least some of the impact was taken by the vehicle," says Capt. McCabe.
He says, this time of year, their department is on scene at thirty to forty construction details a day.
"Our responsibility is to keep the flow of traffic," said Capt. McCabe.
Keep the flow of traffic and keep everyone safe, but he says they can't do their job unless drivers do one thing.
"Number one thing? Slow down. Just slow down," stated Capt. McCabe.
Although Capt. McCabe made it clear that the cause of this accident has not been determined, being mindful of speed helps reduce the risk of accidents and keeps everyone safe.
"Absolutely. You have to slow down, protect them. Don't hurt them...so just be aware that the person that's trying to stand in the middle of the road and putting their own safety at risk is really trying to do a service. There's real value in what they're doing," added Capt. McCabe.
We did reach out to the utility company, NextGen Telecom Services, but they declined to comment.
