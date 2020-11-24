WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is keeping on top of a story we’ve been following closely for weeks involving car break-ins, which result in car thefts.
Police are sharing more information on where the stolen cars are being found.
Westfield Police told Western Mass News that the majority of their stolen vehicles are being taken by teenagers to Connecticut.
They added that since March 2020, 11 cars have been stolen from the Whip City.
“We’ve recovered 11, all 11 vehicles, and 10 of them were recovered in Hartford or the Hartford area,” said Westfield Police Det. Lt. Steve Dickinson.
However, Hartford Police said that’s just a drop in the bucket.
We reached out to Hartford Police, who directed us to their Twitter account.
They said more than 1,000 stolen cars from out-of-town have been recovered in Connecticut’s capital city.
Looking further, their posts reveal that stolen cars from Chicopee and Longmeadow have been recovered there just in September of this year.
Sometimes, the crime leads in the opposite direction as West Springfield Police, earlier this month, recovered a stolen Connecticut car in their jurisdiction, along with five teens who were charged and a purse reported missing out of Ludlow.
As for Westfield, Dickinson added, “We have three or four individuals that are charged.”
Dickinson told Western Mass News they usually recover cars stolen out of Westfield within a few days and that they’re usually found in good condition.
However, keeping up on the trends being documented in Hartford, Dickinson said not all stolen cars are dumped without being used first.
“They’ll steal these cars and then they’ll rent them out or sell them to other peers or criminals…Some of the vehicles are used in criminal acts in other areas and then they are dumped on the side of the road,” Dickinson noted.
Dickinson reiterated these thefts are opportunistic, meaning a person will move on from a locked car.
“If the whole neighborhood’s doing that, it’s not a successful evening. They’ll take their party and go elsewhere,” Dickinson said.
Within this month, we also reported on stolen cars from West Springfield and Agawam.
We checked with West Springfield Police and they said their three stolen cars haven’t been recovered yet.
Agawam Police did not get back to us.
