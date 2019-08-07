(WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong storms have moved through parts of the area Wednesday, leaving behind damage.
Westfield Police told Western Mass News that a tree came down on Wyben Road.
Easthampton Police said that power lines are down on Plain Street and a tree has come down on Briggs Street.
Both Briggs Street and Plain Street are currently closed.
Over in Southampton, a tree fell onto a house on College Highway, and several roads - including Strong Road, Pleasant Street, Valley Road, and East Street - are closed due to debris in the roadway
Eversource is reporting that over 800 customers across western Massachusetts are without power, as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Western Mass News and our First Warning Weather team is following the latest and will have more information as it becomes available.
