NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--If you are thinking about going out to eat this weekend, now that the state is easing restrictions, you have a new option. Strong Avenue in Northampton has turned into a dining destination.

The sights and sounds of summer are back in Northampton. Just this week, crews transformed this section of Strong Ave. into an outdoor oasis. The owners of five local establishments came up with the idea. They are calling it ‘Summer on Strong’. It’s a place to go eat outdoors, listen to live music and shop.

“I was the first customer of Eastside Grill. I live across the street and we’re all very happy…looking forward to a vibrant summer,” Kevin Roy, a Strong Ave. resident said.

Owner of Eastside Grill, Debra Flynn told Western Mass News she hopes this brings more people to downtown.

"It’s a make-or-break situation you have a small margin to make any money,” Flynn said.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Strong Ave. will be closed to the public to make room for tables and shopping. The city also installed a sign at the intersection of Pleasant and Pearl Street, warning traffic that strong will be closed.

“It’s an entertainment space that makes you feel good,” Flynn said.

Special permits allowed restaurants to expand outdoor dining last year. They are set to expire 60 days after the state of emergency ends. But Gov. Baker is looking to have those permits, extended through the end of November.

“I think a lot of people have come to realize outdoor dining is something they prefer…hope they continue to do these types of things,” Roy said.

Musical performances will start June 2 with the Green Street Trio from 5-8p.m.