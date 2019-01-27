35,000 strong come out to support Patriots before heading to Atlanta.

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The New England Patriots held a sendoff rally Sunday at Gillette Stadium so fans could wish them well before they head to Atlanta.
Pats nation got to celebrate another Patriots trip to the championship with a rally on the field that didn't see a loss all season.
"This year is better," rally veteran Mark Gustafson. "Usually, they have it in front of the Patriots Hall of Fame, but, this year, it's on the field, which is one hundred percent better."
35,000 Patriots fans descended upon Gillette Stadium Sunday morning.
Because of the size of the crowd, the rally was set up right up on the field, and fans got to experience what it's like to stand on the same field the Patriots play on.
"Really happy to be on this field," stated one rally goer. "It's the first time I've ever been on the field. A real Patriots field. I'm really happy about it."
For some, this send off rally is a tradition.
Others tell Western Mass News something about this year is different, and they had to get a taste of the action.
"I've never been to a rally before, and," stated rally goer Brett MacGowan. "It's like how many more of these are we going to have? This atmosphere is incredible."
When it was time for Tom Brady to take the stage and address the crowd, the fans went nuts.
He had one simple message: this team is far from washed up.
"Let's let them hear it all the way in Atlanta," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told the fans. "We're still here!"
The Patriots play one week from today on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.