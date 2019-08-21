CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the second time this week, a strong line of storms has left widespread damage across western Mass.
Chicopee Fire officials tell us that crews are on scene at Fuller Road at Memorial Drive working to remove a downed tree from the roadway.
That area is blocked off to through traffic.
It is unclear when that road is expected to reopen.
In Ludlow, over 400 people are without power.
Sgt. Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that, when the storm first hit, crews were called to the area of Center and Church Streets to remove a tree that fell across the middle of the roadway.
A short while later, Eversource crews were called to the area of Center Street to investigate a power outage that left over 400 people without power.
We're told the two incidents are not believed to be connected since the tree did not bring down any power lines.
In Springfield, approximately 250 residents are without power.
According to Springfield firefighter Sean Walker, crews have not been called out tonight for any reports of downed trees or power lines.
In Palmer, what was described as, a very powerful lightning strike knocked out the power to the Police Department's business line.
However, their 911 phone lines are fully operational.
Officials are working on rectifying the problem.
