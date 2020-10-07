(WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday afternoon's storm have left behind damage in parts of Western Massachusetts.
Deerfield Police reported "many trees down" and that they were working to assess the situation.
River Road, Lee Road, and Pleasant Street in Deerfield are closed due to storm damage.
Western Ave, Westfield (Submitted by Madison)
Winsor Street, Ludlow (Western Mass News photo)
Palmer (Submitted by Kevin)
Szot Park, Chicopee (Western Mass News photo)
Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield (Submitted by Crystal)
Haswell Circle, Ludlow (Photo submitted by Emily)
(Submitted by Huntington Highway and Fire Dept.)
Hail in Blandford (Submitted by Susan)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Palmer (Submitted by Kevin)
Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield (Submitted by Crystal)
Haswell Circle, Ludlow (Photo submitted by Emily)
Hail in Blandford (Submitted by Susan)
Hatfield Police said that several power lines and trees are blocking roadways. They are urging those who need to go out to use caution.
MassDOT reports that the right lane of I-91 south is closed near Exit 18 due to a downed tree.
Mass. State Police added that a tree is blocking I-91 south near Exit 26, as well as I-90 west near mile-marker 48.6.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
