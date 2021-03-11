(WGGB/WSHM) -- As doctors are taking note of adverse reactions in vaccine recipients who have already contracted COVID-19, we’re getting answers on what to look out for if you, or someone you know, falls in that category.
We spoke with a nurse who contracted a tough case of COVID-19 in August last year and when she got the vaccine a few months later, she dealt with tough side effects.
“I had many of the same symptoms that I had during the summer with COVID. I was nauseous, I had congestion - nasal congestion - facial pressure, a really bad headache, fatigue, muscle pain. It felt very much like I did have COVID again,” said Katelyn Perchak.
Perchak told Western Mass News she was sick for about three weeks when she contracted COVID-19 last year and when she got the vaccine, a lot of her symptoms temporarily came back. Luckily, she only felt sick for a couple days and missed just one day of work.
Although the symptoms were difficult to experience for a second time, she said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the negatives.
“I would not discourage you from getting the vaccine. I think everyone should get the vaccine when their time comes,” Perchak explained.
Dr. Jonathan Bayuk with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England told Western Mass News the purpose of the vaccine is to create a spike in proteins, so your immune system recognizes it and learns what it is.
“Well, if your immune system's already seen it, then it can act quickly and that quick reaction can make you feel worse than if you hadn't had COVID before,” Bayuk said.
Not everyone has experienced this post-vaccine sickness, but if you recently contracted COVID-19, you may want to wait to get your shot.
“The current recommendation to wait as far as the vaccine after having COVID-19 infection is three months…It's really important to realize that there is treatment that we can do to help you feel better if that's the case,” Bayuk noted.
