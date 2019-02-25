(WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday's windy weather has led to some down trees, road closures, and power outages.
Across western Massachusetts, as of 4 p.m. Monday, the two largest electric utilities are reporting over 18,000 outages combined.
Of those, 8,303 outages are to Eversource customers are without power across western Massachusetts. Some of the most impacted communities include Lanesborough, Pittsfield, Greenfield, Easthampton, and Southwick.
National Grid also reports that over 9,700 outages across their Western Massachusetts service territory, with communities including Wilbraham, Monson, and Williamstown among the hardest hit.
MEMA reports that, statewide, there are nearly 64,000 outages.
Trees also came down onto area roadways, prompting closures in several communities including Hatfield, Hadley, Granby, Greenfield, and Brimfield.
Close
Birch Hill Drive, Agawam - Submitted photo
Tree onto Northampton home - Photo: Facebook / Northampton Fire Rescue
Tree onto Northampton home - Photo: Facebook / Northampton Fire Rescue
Tree onto Northampton home - Photo: Facebook / Northampton Fire Rescue
Carver Street, Granby - Photo: Facebook / Granby Police
Outside Husky Pizza in Indian Orchard - Western Mass News photo
Birch Hill Drive, Agawam - Submitted photo
Billboard structure above Husky Pizza in Indian Orchard - Western Mass News photo
Outside Husky Pizza in Indian Orchard - Western Mass News photo
Christopher Street, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Christopher Street, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Birch Hill Dr & Silver Street, Agawam - Submitted photo
Inside the Christopher Street home, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Photo: Facebook / Hatfield Police
Wendell Ave, Pittsfield - Photo: Facebook / Pittsfield Police
Birch Hill Dr & Silver Street, Agawam - Submitted photo
Photo: Facebook / Granby Police
Off Newbury Street in Springfield - submitted by Maggie Martinez
Amherst - submitted by Camella
Lampblack Road, Greenfield - Photo: Facebook / Greenfield Police
Maynard Street, Springfield - submitted by Jeanne Levy
Maynard Street, Springfield - Western Mass News photo
Maynard Street, Springfield - Western Mass News photo
Maynard Street, Springfield - Western Mass News photo
Photo: Facebook / Brimfield Police
Birch Hill Drive, Agawam - Submitted photo
Shed flipped over at Home Depot in Pittsfield - Submitted photo
Photo: Facebook / Brimfield Police
North Street, Whately - Photo: Facebook / Whately Police
Roof peeled up from Memorial Drive business, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Roof peeled up from Memorial Drive business, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Birch Hill Drive, Agawam - Submitted photo
Tree onto Northampton home - Photo: Facebook / Northampton Fire Rescue
Tree onto Northampton home - Photo: Facebook / Northampton Fire Rescue
Tree onto Northampton home - Photo: Facebook / Northampton Fire Rescue
Carver Street, Granby - Photo: Facebook / Granby Police
Outside Husky Pizza in Indian Orchard - Western Mass News photo
Birch Hill Drive, Agawam - Submitted photo
Billboard structure above Husky Pizza in Indian Orchard - Western Mass News photo
Outside Husky Pizza in Indian Orchard - Western Mass News photo
Christopher Street, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Christopher Street, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Birch Hill Dr & Silver Street, Agawam - Submitted photo
Inside the Christopher Street home, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Photo: Facebook / Hatfield Police
Wendell Ave, Pittsfield - Photo: Facebook / Pittsfield Police
Birch Hill Dr & Silver Street, Agawam - Submitted photo
Photo: Facebook / Granby Police
Off Newbury Street in Springfield - submitted by Maggie Martinez
Amherst - submitted by Camella
Lampblack Road, Greenfield - Photo: Facebook / Greenfield Police
Maynard Street, Springfield - submitted by Jeanne Levy
Maynard Street, Springfield - Western Mass News photo
Maynard Street, Springfield - Western Mass News photo
Maynard Street, Springfield - Western Mass News photo
Photo: Facebook / Brimfield Police
Birch Hill Drive, Agawam - Submitted photo
Shed flipped over at Home Depot in Pittsfield - Submitted photo
Photo: Facebook / Brimfield Police
North Street, Whately - Photo: Facebook / Whately Police
Roof peeled up from Memorial Drive business, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
Roof peeled up from Memorial Drive business, Chicopee - Western Mass News photo
At Barnes Municipal Airport, a small plane that was sitting at the airfield flipped over from the force of the winds. Nobody was on-board and no injuries were reported.
The gusts also toppled trees onto a car on Maynard Street in Springfield and a home on Christoper Street in Chicopee.
In Indian Orchard, a sign was ripped from the top of Huskey Pizza, causing the sign to come down and damage windows on the front of the building.
Find the latest First Warning forecast on the Weather page of westernmassnews.com or on the Weather tab on the Western Mass News app.
Stay on top of the latest traffic conditions. Check out the Traffic page of westernmassnews.com or the Traffic tab on the Western Mass News app.
Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.