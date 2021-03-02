FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong winds Monday night caused havoc for many residents in western Mass.
Trees toppled, power lines were down, roads closed, and extensive damage was reported. In Florence, a tree crashed through a home into the kitchen.
Allen Eklund, who lives on Burts Pit Road, said it all started at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, when a loud bang woke him up.
“It sounded like some sort of heavy steam shovel or whatever coming right through the wall. It lasted maybe only about 10 seconds,” Eklund explained.
Eklund told Western Mass News around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, he heard the sound of a tree coming down and crashing into his kitchen.
“We got a couple of branches about may be slightly smaller than that one sticking through our kitchen ceiling, but a few other small holes in the roof,” Eklund said.
Lashco Tree Service was on scene when Western Mass News arrived. They cleared the large pine tree, which can be very brittle, especially in the winter.
“So when they break due to the branch structure of the tree, they tend to piece the structures, which we see here today in this house,” Lashco Tree Service Owner Jeremy Cotton said.
Eklund said, luckily, no one was hurt, and they were fortunate not to lose power.
