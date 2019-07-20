CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reports of a structure fire on Broadway Street in Chicopee on Saturday evening.
Chicopee Fire Department received reports of a working fire at a apartment loft at 8 p.m. and was able to put out the fire quickly after arriving on the scene.
There are no reports at this time on whether or not anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.