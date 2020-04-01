CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently on scene for a structure fire in Chicopee.
The Chicopee Fire Department responded to 78 Skeele Street, in Chicopee around 6 a.m. for a structure fire on Wednesday.
Chicopee Fire Department told Western Mass News emergency crews are still on scene responding.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest updates as we learn more information.
