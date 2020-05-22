EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in Easthampton.
This was at about 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The Easthampton Police Department confirms they have shut down a portion of Ferry St. for this fire.
We're being told by police this is a fire at Full Tilt Auto Body & Collision which is located at 69 Ferry St.
We have a crew on the scene now.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
