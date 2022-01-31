SANDISFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple firefighters were called to a “residential” structure fire in Sandisfield Monday afternoon.
The fire was first reported around 1:35 p.m.
The dispatcher for the Sandisfield Fire Department tells Western Mass News the structure is in the area of Rt. 8.
At one point black smoke could be seen from a distance, but it appears the fire has since been put out, the dispatcher reports.
The Monterey Fire Department says they provided mutual aid to Sandisfield with one of their trucks and engines.
We’re told the Great Barrington Fire Department, as well as Tolland also provided assistance.
No injuries have been reported.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office the origin of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.
Their representative, Jake Wark confirms it’s a “residential structure” that caught fire.
Members of the State Police & Explosion Investigation Unit have responded to the scene to join in on the investigation.
As more information becomes available we'll provide an update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.