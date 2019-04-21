STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a 3-alarm fire at a multi story condominium building in Sturbridge Easter morning.
Police posted to their Facebook page that anyone who was displaced by the fire can head to the Sturbridge Senior Center for shelter and assistance from the Red Cross.
No immediate word on how many people have been displaced.
Western Mass News spoke with a dispatcher in Sturbridge and we're told this fire happened at 489 Main Street.
Police shut down a portion of Rt. 20 East and West from Arnold Road to Bates Hill Road for at least a couple hours Sunday morning.
State Police in Sturbridge confirm that multiple firefighters were on scene.
Jennifer Mieth with the State Fire Marshal's Office reports they sent an investigator to the scene as well.
Few details about the fire are available right now. No word if anyone was hurt in this fire or what caused it to start.
We have reached out to the fire department for more information.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story both online and on-air. Tune in at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.