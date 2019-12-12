WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Railroad crossing gates stuck down with the lights flashing for hours took drivers by surprise Thursday morning in West Springfield, leading to dangerous maneuvers caught on video.
Early this morning, dozens of drivers in West Springfield came across a problem during their commute.
The CSX railroad crossing bars on Front Street were stuck down, with lights flashing, and no train in sight for hours - forcing people to make a
“People turn around all the time because of the train stopped or rocking back and forth, but this is the first time I’ve actually seen it closed," said Kate Dionne.
Western Mass News obtained video from the state's traffic camera in the area Thursday morning and we saw a number of drivers actually driving around the closed gates and over the tracks. Others changed their routes completely.
“We’re gonna have to turn around and go all the way around now, right through West Springfield," said Nancy Doura.
Western Mass News dug deeper for answers and spoke with West Springfield Police, who released a statement saying, in part: "We received a notification from CSX concerning an equipment malfunction at the railroad crossing at Front Street." They added, "It is extremely dangerous to cross the tracks while the gates are down and the lights are flashing, even when there is no train in sight."
Doura, who lives around the corner, said she’s seen this problem before and it’s starting to get frustrating.
“All the time, all the time, and you can be sitting here for 20 minutes to an hour. It makes me late all the time. It’s inconvenient, when you have kids to travel and things like that, constantly every day," Doura said.
The problem was fixed by mid-morning, but West Springfield Police want to remind drivers that it is illegal to cross the racks when the gates are down and the lights are flashing. Doing so could result in a $205 fine.
