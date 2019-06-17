HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on a story we first brought you last week regarding an investigation involving a Holyoke High School teacher.
A school parent claims the teacher sent her 16 year old son inappropriate messages.
Holyoke Public Schools said that the teacher was removed from Holyoke High School's North Campus Friday morning and will not be returning to the school district.
Now, the mom did not want to show her face on-camera, but she did share with us the messages that she said her tenth grade son received from his teacher.
"A teacher, where he’s supposed to be going to school and getting educated, she’s hitting on him," the mother explained.
The Holyoke High School mom wanted to remain anonymous, but reached out to Western Mass News after learning her son’s science teacher sent him multiple inappropriate messages.
"It was disturbing. It was disgusting to read the messages, especially towards my 16 year old son and she’s in her 30’s," the mother added.
Western Mass News received screenshots of the messages. They allegedly start in early February with the teacher giving the student her cell phone number at 10:36 at night through a school app.
A few days later, the teacher allegedly said “I should have apologized to you after school, I’m sorry I shouldn't have sent that until you're 18.”
However, the messages don't end there. The mom said the teacher also sent these last week through Instagram.
“I feel like maybe you already knew I was crushing on you this year, but trying to be professional...”
The message goes on reading:
“I’ve always thought you were so much fun to be around, respectful, thoughtful, intelligent, definitely attractive, but I also respect you and that I am much older.”
When the teacher asked how the student is feeling, he replied:
“It was something that caught me off guard and made me pretty uncomfortable.“
The mother said, "I want justice. I want to press charges and I want her to pay for how she’s mentally disturbed my son."
Holyoke Public Schools told Western Mass News they have concluded their investigation. The teacher was sent home prior to the start of school day Friday and will not be returning to Holyoke Public Schools.
"I can’t comment on any of the specifics of the incident, for purposes of confidentiality, but I can tell you that the matter was handled quickly and appropriately," said Holyoke School Committee member Dennis Birks.
The mother added, "I would like if any other students have been harassed by this lady to please come forward, because I’m pretty sure my son was not the only one."
We did reach out to the teacher in question. She said neither her or her lawyer can comment on the allegations at this time.
