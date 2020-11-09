NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Student-athletes across the state are getting used to the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, but in a turn of events, Northampton has announced they are suspending sports and recreational activities for the time being.
This came as the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs announced their latest guidance for the winter season.
A student-athlete said she is disappointed because sports are an outlet for her during the pandemic.
Student-athletes in western Massachusetts and across the state look forward to spending time playing the sports they love.
“I have been playing field hockey for eight years,” athlete Raechel Parent said. “I really like it because my team has always had a really strong connection. Also in the sport, I feel powerful and really proud whenever I play.”
Western Mass News spoke with Parent, who is captain of the field hockey team at Northampton High School. She said she was disappointed to hear that the city of Northampton has decided to suspend all sports and recreational activities until further notice.
She said as a senior, she still wanted to be able to practice with her teammates.
“We can’t have our usual fun practices after our last game which I think people are really sad about. It’s definitely -- it’s definitely hard.”
In a statement, the city’s health director said, “Now is the time to take extra precautionary measures in the face of rising cases nationwide and in Massachusetts.”
This came as the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs released new guidance for the winter season.
As of now, winter sports are broken up into low, moderate and high-risk categories with some allowed to play games.
For high risk, basketball and hockey games will be allowed to play but no tournaments, but wrestling is limited to practices and drills.
Under the new guidance, every athlete is required to wear a mask at all times. Fans can watch the games but there is a 50 percent capacity.
For Parent, she hopes come spring she will be able to play her other favorite sport -- softball.
“I think because it’s a less contact sport, it should be closer to normal than field hockey was, so hopefully we will still be able to get out onto the field,” she said.
The suspension of sports and recreational activities in Northampton goes into effect Friday.
