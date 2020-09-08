SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Student-athletes with the Southwick-Tolland-Granville regional school district are urging their school committee to reconsider the decision to postpone fall sports.
Recently, the committee voted to move all fall sports to a floating “fall 2” season between winter and spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
Student-athletes said this decision affects soccer, field hockey, golf, volleyball and cross country.
They said moving all of those sports to winter effectively erases their ability to play them at all this year.
Their message is simple -- they don’t want to play fall sports in the winter.
The school committee decided to postpone fall sports in the wake of coronavirus.
These students told Western Mass News they likely won’t be able to play their sports at all because they can't play without competitors.
“Every other team that we play against in our league is already playing in the fall, so we would have no one to play against,” said Clare Hanna, captain of varsity girls soccer. “It’s impossible.”
COVID-19 is the driving force behind the changes to fall sports. All districts in the state were forced to move football programs to winter.
Districts that choose to hold other fall sports now must adhere to strict face covering and social distancing rules.
For this Southwick soccer captain, losing the chance to compete in the regular season could have ramifications on her post-high school career
“For me, I’m a candidate for the Naval Academy this year, and not having that leadership opportunity definitely hurts me,” she said.
And for parents, there’s concern that missing out on fall sports will add one more emotional stressor in a time when kids are under the pressure of the new normal.
“To sustain their mental stability which we feel is very important along with education in our community,” parent Patrick Jubb said.
Because these students have asked the School Committee for a second vote, Western Mass News reached out as well for a statement, but they have not gotten back to us.
