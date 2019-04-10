SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Major work is being outside of the State Police barracks in Springfield.
Jose Cedano is a senior at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy and is working to become an Eagle Scout.
To reach that level, you have to plan, organize, and execute a project of meaning.
Cedano says he is using his leadership and carpentry skills he's learned over the years to build five different workout stations outside the State Police barracks for troopers to use.
"It's great being with carpentry here, and now," Cedano tells us. "Meeting these State Police officers, it builds more of a connection between us and them, and we accomplish a lot more."
Cedano says he hopes to have his project complete by the weekend.
