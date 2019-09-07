WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A student has passed away on campus inside a residence hall at Westfield State University.
The student passed away on Saturday evening, but there is no word at this time for the cause of death.
The university is offering counseling services across campus until midnight.
There will also be Albert and Amelia Ferst Interfaith Center's Sunday service that will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.