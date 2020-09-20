WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One student in the Wilbraham-Hampden school district tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Albert Ganem.
He did not disclose which school was impacted, but said families were notified that all students who were in close contact with the individual need to self-quarantining at home for a full 14 days.
He said school officials have been prepared for this situation to happen in their school community.
"We knew this was going to happen, whether it was the first week or second week or a month from now. We’d be foolish to believe as superintendents there would not be a case that would eventually occur," he said. "We notified people that needed to be notified, our community, our custodians were in there Friday and Saturday, even though they’re doing cleaning every night and on Wednesdays."
If you have not been personally contacted, school officials do not believe your child has been exposed to the virus.
School officials are working with the town's board of health and are following all CDC guidelines.
The superintendent said they will continue with a normal school day tomorrow, and also said, as of now, they have no plans in place to change their hybrid learning model.
We will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
