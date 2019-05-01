SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow developing news out of North Carolina where police say a 22-year-old man is responsible for Tuesday's shooting on the UNC-Charlotte campus.
They say the 22-year-old killed two people and injured four more.
We're learning one of the victims that was shot yesterday is a Massachusetts native.
Drew Pescaro was among four UNC-Charlotte students injured by the gun fire.
Pescaro lists Rutland, MA as the home town on his Facebook page, and has family near Shrewsbury.
"His family lived in Shrewsbury and Rutland," Tony Caggiano, Pescaro's cousin, tells us. "Pretty much up until about ten years ago."
Tony Caggiano says his 19-year old cousin, Drew Pescaro, was able to communicate after being shot at school.
"He spoke to his mother on the way to the hospital," stated Caggiano. "His parents live about two hours away from campus. The fact that he was able to talk to his mother was pretty reassuring."
Drew attended the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, and was on campus when he was struck by gunfire on the last day of classes.
The national chapter of Pescaro's fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, posted a statement saying:
"ATO brothers are at the hospital in support of Drew, who remains in stable condition."
They go on to describe Pescaro as:
"...Reserved, funny "super friendly" and a huge sports fan, especially so for Boston teams."
"He's got aunts and uncles and grandparents and cousins all in this area," added Caggiano."
His brother is asking those on social media to send messages of support using the hashtag DrewStrong.
Drew, and the other students who were injured, are expected to survive.
Tonight, the campus is set to hold a candlelight vigil for those who were killed.
Police are not speculating on the gunman's motive at this time.
