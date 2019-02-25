SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Student Prince and The Fort restaurant is back open Monday after an electrical fire forced it to close over the weekend.
However, before they got ready for customers, the owners and staff paid it forward to the men and women who saved the beloved restaurant.
Sandwiches, waters and many 'thank yous' were delivered to the Springfield Fire Department headquarters Monday afternoon.
"These guys are great. These are Springfield's heroes," said restaurant co-owner Peter Picknelly.
This act of gratitude comes after Springfield firefighters put out an electrical fire Sunday morning at the legendary Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant, which has served customers since 1935.
"You know, all responses are important and we give the same effort everywhere, but you have to pay a lot of when it's a historic building," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Bill Porter, the general manager at Student Prince and The Fort was inside of the building when smoke started to fill the restaurant. He told Western Mass News the fire department acted quickly saving the restaurant.
"They came down and just acted so quickly and we are happy to be open and we are glad it wasn't something worse,"
The restaurant told Western Mass News that they are thankful this electrical fire didn't escalate. This incident will now just be a new addition to the history at The Fort restaurant.
Not only are the owners and workers thankful for the fire department, restaurant co-owner Andy Yee said the entire community is thankful.
"The mayor called, the governor called, the lieutenant governor called, and people have a great fondness for this restaurant and what it means to the city of Springfield," Yee noted.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the cause of the fire has been tied to a problem with underground electrical wires, but it is still under investigation.
