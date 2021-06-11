SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Student Prince & The Fort restaurant will celebrate the life of late restaurant owner Andy Yee Friday with a 60th Birthday Bash.
The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature everything that Andy Yee loved-- family, friends, good food, entertainment and his community.
The menu will include Yee's favorite dishes from The Fort Kitchen:
- Fried rice, lo mein, crab rangoon and pork belly, as served at the former Hukelau
- Pupu platters with pork belly, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and crab rangoon
- The Fort's giant pretzels, prime rib and crispy skin pork skanks
The Fort bar will also be serving Yee's favorite drink menu items:
- Hukelau scorpion bowls
- The Fort boots of beer
- Dewar's on the rocks
- Andy's Killer Bee
The event will include live music and no cover charge. At 5 p.m., DJ Kevin Howard will spin Yee's favorite music. Live music will also be provided indoors by Smith & Henderson at 5 p.m. and outdoors by Aquanett at 7 p.m.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will begin the event with a proclamation while Yee's restaurant partner, Peter Picknelly, will provide a welcome.
Dinner reservations are strongly recommended.
Andy Yee passed away at the end of May just 10 days before his 60th birthday.
