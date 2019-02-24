SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant is temporarily shut down after a fire Sunday morning.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that the Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Fort Street around 9:45 a.m. after the automatic fire alarms went off in the basement of the Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant.
According to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, when firefighters arrived on scene, smoke began to spread throughout the building.
"The chief on scene," Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi tells us. "Put in a second alarm that brought more resources down. We got further into the basement area up to the main street, and we found an electrical fire in the main service panel from the street."
Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi tells Western Mass News, around this time of year, it's common for these types of fires to occur.
"All of the electrical wires," continued Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi. "Run in cement conduits under the ground. They are old. You get a lot of shifting this time of year with the freezing and thawing. If they break, you usually get a problem like this."
As a safety precaution, Eversource turned off the electricity throughout the building, forcing the iconic Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant and other businesses inside to shut down for the remainder of the day.
Andy Yee, part owner of the restaurant, spoke to Western Mass News.
"The most important thing was," Yee stated. "Nobody got hurt, and, thankfully, it was just a little utility issue."
There was no damage inside of the restaurant, but staff at the Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant were working to add dry ice to help keep their products fresh.
In response to Sunday's fire, Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant posted the following statement to their Facebook page:
"Unfortunately we will not be open for dinner tonight due to power not being restored until later this evening. We will resume normal operations tomorrow morning & the Hunters Dinner is schedule as planned. Sorry for the inconvenience!"
