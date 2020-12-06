Student Prince restaurant

(Western Mass News photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant has temporarily closed.

The restaurant will reopen on Wednesday.

“Our restaurant will be closed through Wednesday, December 9 at 11 a.m., so we may prepare for the return of Christmas on Fort Street,” Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant said. “And use the time to sanitize and disinfect, so that we may all celebrate in safety and style,” the restaurant said.

