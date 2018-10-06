SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds made their way to Fort Street Saturday to take part in the 4th-annual Oktoberfest.
There were several different local breweries being showcased, as well as German beers and live entertainment.
Last year, the three-day event attracted thousands.
This year, organizers with the Student Prince say with the weather cooperating, they were having another good turnout.
The event was $15 per person, with $5 of those supporting the Shriner's Hospital.
Organizers tell Western Mass News that Springfield is coming back alive, and that's why it's important to have events like this one.
"Programming great events into downtown Springfield to bring great people back into this community," says Student Prince managing partner Andy Yee. "Was a paramount thought of ours and we demonstrated what we set out to do and we're doing it."
There was also a Stein-holding contest, with the winner walking away with some cash, as well as a free trip to Germany.
Our very own Chris Pisano took part, but, unfortunately, he did not walk away with the top prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.