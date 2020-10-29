HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield High School student is raising money to buy Thanksgiving meals for those in need.
18-year-old Kaydn McDonough is fundraising to buy a Thanksgiving meal from the Delaney House to donate to a family in need, and you can help her.
"I started thinking about how some families, like some parents, have lost their jobs or they’re not able to work right now because their kids are at home doing school. So, I wanted to give Thanksgiving dinner out to a family," said event organizer and the founder of 'Hugs for Holyoke,' Kaydn McDonough.
McDonough started the nonprofit organization, and through that, she aims to bring smiles to kids' faces as they face a remote learning school year.
Originally from Holyoke, this high school senior is speaking from personal experience on why she is trying to spread kindness.
"So I started 'Hugs for Holyoke' because last year at the end of the school year, I got anxiety and I, kind of, worried a lot about school," she explained. "I wanted to help kids younger than me, and kind of, like give them something to take their mind off of school [by giving] them school supplies."
Fast forward a few months later, now with 1,000 in hand, she is asking for donations to buy as many meals as she can, which cost about $189, and she’ll personally deliver them Thanksgiving Day.
Now she didn’t know this, but Western Mass News spoke with the owner of the Delaney House earlier that day and shared with him what she was
doing. He told us he’s going to match the number of meals she buys, so she can help even more families have a Thanksgiving meal.
"She sounds like an amazing person," said Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Delaney House. "If she raises enough for one, I’ll give her one for free so, she has two families."
"That’s so nice!" McDonough said.
Through her 'Hugs for Holyoke' Facebook page, people have been nominating families for the donations.
"I’m probably going to put a bunch of names in a hat and pick that way because I don't think I’d be able to pick on my own," she noted. "But hopefully, I’ll be able to pick just more than one name."
If you’re interested in donating to help her bring Thanksgiving meals to even more families, you can click here.
