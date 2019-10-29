SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Texas man traveled thousands of miles back home to Springfield to reunite with his elementary school teachers.
The reunion is more than 60 years in the making.
Inside Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, a group of eager women waited for a special visitor.
"Because it's been 62 years, I didn't even know if I'd be able to make contact with them," said Raymond Barrows.
Barrows, 71, made the nearly 2,000 mile trip from San Antonio, TX back to Springfield for a special reason: to reunite with some of his elementary school teachers who are now in their late 80's and early 90's.
"I was just amazed to see that the three of them are living and they're all so very alert and aware and I just can't tell you the feeling that I have inside about being able to see them again," Barrows added.
Western Mass News was there as tears were definitely shed several times by everyone.
"It's very special to all of us. We couldn't have planned it. I think it's a God interfering thing that we all got together from San Antonio, Texas and Worcester, Mass. It's wonderful," said former teacher Eleanor Anderson Parke.
Parke and sister, Harriet Cutting - or Ms. Anderson and Ms. Cutting -- taught Barrows in the fourth and fifth grade at Homer Street School.
Tuesday's reunion also served as a special moment for these two former teachers, who hadn't seen each other since their final days at the school in the 60's.
"First of all, it's so special to have this happen. None of us could ever believe it would happen and so many connections in so many ways...just happy memories," said Cutting.
Parke added "...and she looks just the same with a few more gray hairs, like we both have, but it's wonderful."
Barrows's reunion with his elementary school teachers wouldn't be complete without a visit back to where it all began. Speaking in front of third graders, Barrows shared an important message with the young students.
"The things that you do now are the things that are going to set you up for the future and if you put education as one of your highest priories, and also family, those two things will help you to become a very successful person," Barrows noted.
Barrows also gave them a big homework assignment: learning the state capitals. It's something he learned decades ago from Ms. Anderson and Ms. Cutting and has stuck with him his entire life.
"They just really had a significant impact and a powerful influence on all of us. You talk to any of my brothers and sisters that went to school at Homer Street School," Barrows said.
