NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow how local communities here in western Mass. are reacting to the death of George Floyd.
Protests have spread nationwide and now one local student is organizing a protest for Monday.
Western Mass News spoke to one local student who is rallying together with her classmates to protest the death of George Floyd right here in Northampton.
This comes as protests across the nation have broken out in Minneapolis and cities like Atlanta and New York.
Western Mass News spoke to Angelina Miller, a local high school student, who said students, including herself are gathering together to hold a protest starting at two in the afternoon, on Monday.
The group plans to meet at Sheldon Field on Bridge Street here in Northampton.
She said the purpose of the march is to bring awareness to police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
"We hope to advocate the public that, that the public is watching how police do their work and we want everyone to be aware of what is happening in America," she said. "This is so important to me because I am a person of color and I have friends and family members who are people of color. I would hate for one day to have the news of them coming home and killed by a police officer because of the color of their skin so that is why it means a lot to me," Miller explained.
Miller said one of the most important goals is to hold a peaceful protest and also, urging anyone who plans to join to bring masks, gloves and to stay six feet apart to ensure everyone's safety.
Miller told us the group will march to the Northampton Police Department.
Western Mass News spoke to Maxwell Austin, who said the group of protesters has a message for the community...
"To the whole community, i want the main message to leave with is everybody is human. No one should be defined by their skin color and just stop being racist," said Pope Francis Prep. School's student Maxwell Austin.
As for local police departments...
"To police officers, for one if you are part of an institution and you don’t say anything then you are part of the problem. So when you see cops that are racist or doing stuff, speak out so that more people don’t lose their lives," Austin said.
Austin and a group of about 25 people will hold protest in Southwick tomorrow from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
"The protest is going to be held on College Highway. We’re starting...the plan is to start on the sidewalk of the Congregation Church and stay six feet apart with masks and go down the sidewalk of College Highway," Austin explained.
