SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A school assembly held at one Springfield high school had a surprise ending for one teacher today.
It was a true surprise today at Commerce High School while students gathered in the school’s gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon.
But ninth-grade English teacher, Margaret Hersey had no idea she was the reason they were all there.
The big announcement was that Hersey has been selected to receive the prestigious '"Milken Educator Award" and becoming just one of 40 across the country to receive it.
The award recognizes elementary and secondary school teachers, principals and specialists who are furthering excellence in education.
It comes with a $25,000 award.
Hersey told Western Mass News she’s humbled by the recognition.
"There are so many teachers who work their entire careers without any kind of recognition and so I truly, truly appreciate it and I’m also thinking about all the educators as well that I've worked with alongside over the years that have been huge inspirations to me," Hersey said.
Hersey is a Northampton resident who got her bachelor's degree in social thought and political economy at UMass Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.