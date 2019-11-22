SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Efforts to help the young student community of South Hadley is underway following the death of a third-grade teacher Thursday morning.
Western Mass News is learning more about support efforts in the South Hadley community following the death of a third-grade teacher.
Parmatma Khalsa was killed on his way to work Thursday morning in a car crash and police are still investigating the two-car crash on route 116.
Officials say Khalsa was the only person to be killed and they are still determining a cause.
Counseling has been made available to the young students at Mosier Elementary School where Khalsa taught.
And parents in the community are working together to give the grieving students a little comfort as they heal.
There is now a stuffed animal toy drive happening throughout South Hadley.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the organizers, Dani Thomas over video chat.
She said the goal is to collect 440 stuffed animals, one for every student in school, which serves grades 2 to 4.
They are looking to collect stuffed animals between 6 and 10 inches and they must be new toys.
Thomas told Western Mass News they want to hand the stuffed animals out next Wednesday on the school's half-day before Thanksgiving break so this toy drive certainly has a quick deadline of Tuesday night.
Thomas, who has a third-grade student in the school said Khalsa made an impact on everyone as a teacher
"This news of the untimely and tragic death of Mr. Khalsa hit the families, the community and the children. One of the third graders in his class commented to my daughter that she has to go to school tomorrow because that's what Mr. Khalsa would want," Thomas said.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe for Khalsa has been set up to help memorialize the educator and help his family.
In just six hours the campaign has raised $6,7000, which is more than half of the $10,000 goal. If anyone would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, you can click here and if you would like to donate a stuffed animal, you can click here.
