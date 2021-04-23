AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--UMass Amherst announced Thursday that students are required to be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in the fall.
53% of Western Mass News viewers agree with UMass Amherst’s vaccine requirement, and 45% disagree with the requirement.
Every student we talked to on campus today told us they are thrilled with this new announcement.
“There’s really no way to have a safe semester with an unvaccinated population of this size,” senior Angus Black said.
UMass Amherst added themselves to the list of universities across the country and here in western Mass. requiring students to be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in the fall.
“I was a little surprised but I was pleasantly surprised I think it’s a fantastic step in the right direction in hopes for a return to normalcy here on campus certainly something I’m looking forward to,” sophomore Michael Gagliardi said.
While students living both on and off-campus are required to be vaccinated, the university says staff members are not. Employees are highly encouraged to get the vaccine.
Students told Western Mass News the new requirement will hopefully make the campus feel more normal.
“Overall our entire college experience has been totally affected by COVID and we know that if we have vaccines on campus next semester it would make everything easier and our experience a lot more positive on campus,” freshman Victoria Floriano said.
But with the university’s announcement came many questions from viewers and Western Mass News is listening to your concerns. One viewer asked, “Are schools legally allowed to require a covid-19 vaccine?”
We took your questions straight to a local lawyer for answers.
“That’s something that’s been happening for decades anyways colleges have always required a number of different vaccines and proof of that vaccination,” Springfield Attorney Jared Olanoff said.
Olanoff told Western Mass News while the covid-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use, universities still have the legal right to not let you on campus without being vaccinated.
“That’s not to say that these students are forced to be vaccinated because they could theoretically always opt-out of coming back to school or continue with remote learning if that continues to be offered,” Olanoff said.
Per Massachusetts law, students can opt-out for religious or medical reasons.
