AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of students gathered at UMass today to protest Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
About 100 people came to protest the nomination and they are pleading with the Senate to do something.
UMass students and passionate community members got together Tuesday on the Amherst campus to protest.
They heard stories from sexual assault survivors and supported each other.
Today's event came after testimony from Christine Blasley Ford last week, accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school.
One of those survivors spoke with Western Mass News and said it was inspiring to see so many people rallying
"So it's really nice to see people come out for this, especially seeing men or male identifying people who aren't traditionally the spokespeople for this kind of issue," said Isabel Leonard-Rose.
Those who gathered had the common message to believe survivors and not allow judge Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court justice.
"The essence of it is we can't have anymore sexual predators in our government," said William Harmer.
Kavanugh has denied the allegations of sexual assault, but these protestors believe that these allegations are serious.
"I think this is an ongoing issue that we should always be talking about, but I'm happy people are talking about it now," Leonard-Rose added.
