HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at one local elementary school headed back to class Friday following a school bus crash Thursday.
It was a scary sight to see, a school bus carrying students running off the road in Russell Thursday afternoon.
Ten children from Littleville Elementary School were on the bus at the time, and one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
You can see where the damaged fence where the school bus crashed yesterday.
Now, the school's principal tells us they went right into their reunification process, and that went off without a hitch.
The time from the crash to when students were safely with their parents was only about forty-five minutes.
Police tell Western Mass News the process was flawless.
"The kids are amazing," Principal Megan Coburn tells us. "The older kids really kind of took ownership of the younger students, invited them to where they needed to go. They also did a really nice job kind of reassuring them, 'you're okay, we're okay'. They were just amazing leaders of the younger group."
When the students arrived back at school today, they spent some time talking about what happened the day before, but Principal Coburn says they went right back to their normal routine.
She says she is grateful that the kids really learned valuable lessons from the safety drills they practice at school.
"This morning, what I said to the kids was," continued Principal Coburn. "This is why we train for bus evacuations and this is why we want you to know what to do so that you are safe in the situations, and that you don't have to worry, you know, what to do."
Meanwhile, the Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
