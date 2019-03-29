HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at one local elementary school have headed back to class Friday following a school bus crash Thursday.
Around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, a school bus carrying 10 Littleville Elementary School students went off the road on Route 112, near the Huntington/Russell town line.
No serious injuries, but one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Those passing through the area Friday can see where the fence was damaged where the bus went off the road.
According to Littleville Elementary's principal, the school immediately went into their reunification protocol to notify parents and get the kids home safely.
Huntington Police told Western Mass News that the protocol went off without a hitch and all of the children were with their parents within 45 minutes of the crash.
School officials said that the kids were back in school today and have been handling the whole ordeal very well.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
