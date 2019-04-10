AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men's hockey team is hitting the ice in the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time in program's history with the national championship title in sight.
Students at UMass are pumped up for the big game on Thursday.
The Minutemen will face the West regional champion, Denver, tomorrow in the Frozen Four in Buffalo.
"The vibe is pretty cool. Everyone is buying in, which is cool because hockey isn't really the big popular sport," said UMass sophomore Matt Biagi.
[CLICK HERE for more info on local and national watch parties]
Even though the game is in New York, students are planing on where they are watching the game.
"I am having people to come to my room and streaming it in the comfort of my own room, instead of going anywhere," Biagi added.
Another option for students is UMass Dining Services. They will have big screens up for students to watch the game.
The official local watch party is at The Hangar in Amherst.
"We have 15 TVs. We don't have a bad seat here," said Hangar operations manager Michael Stone.
Stone said that they are ready for the crowd.
"The Bruins start their playoff series on Thursday as well. They start at 7, UMass starts at 8:30. Get here early," Stone added.
Fans are rooting for the Minutemen to that much closer to a Division I ice hockey title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.