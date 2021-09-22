AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The third protest in just four days was held outside the Theta Chi fraternity house at UMass Amherst on Wednesday. This, after allegations spread on social media over the weekend about a sexual assault involving the fraternity.
Even in the rain, students gathered again outside the fraternity house, demanding Theta Chi be shut down.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office released a statement in light of these recent protests on campus. They told Western Mass News in part:
“It cannot be overstated how seriously the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office takes allegations of sexual assault, and how vigorously it investigate and prosecute such cases...It is also possible for victim-survivors to report their cases directly to the District Attorney's Office if, for any reason, they do not feel comfortable reporting directly to a police department.”
Protestors claim this is not the first sexual assault allegation to come up involving this fraternity, they said there have also been similar allegations within other greek life organizations on campus.
That's why students were back out for their third protest since Sunday. All have been peaceful except on Sunday night, where the fraternity’s property and home were damaged. That night left two students arrested.
Students said they are making sure their voices are heard.
I feel the need to come back even in the rain, because it’s not just about one incident, it’s not about instantaneous anger that melts away, it’s about a sustained movement and we need to keep showing the university and the frats that this is going to change and we’re not just giving up," said sophomore Bec Long.
UMass Amherst officials said on Monday evening no victim or witness had come forward in order for them to investigate these allegations.
Students we spoke with tonight said they don't think that's the case.
"It’s not that people haven’t come forward its people who have come forward have been let down by the systems in place," said freshman Adam Houk.
The Theta Chi fraternity national chapter on Monday told us they were unaware of any formal complaints filed. We did reach out to UMass Amherst for any additional information tonight but are still waiting to hear back.
