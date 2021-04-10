AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst taking home the national championship has a lot of people celebrating.
For many UMass students, Saturday night’s game was something everyone could look forward to, and the excitement was consistent throughout the night.
Enthusiasm and spirits high on the UMass Amherst campus Saturday night ahead of the college hockey title game. Western Mass News caught up with students as they prepared for a Minutemen win.
“Honestly, I’ll probably jump, with my arms in the air. I’ll probably hug my friends,” UMass sophomore Jonah Lee said.
“Like, I'll snap, and just be happy. I'll clap maybe,” UMass freshman Aryan Chery said.
“Dude, I'm probably going to like smile, nod my head, be like hockey,” UMass freshman Flynn Peterson explained.
Everyone we spoke to is just happy to have something to cheer about since the pandemic has put a damper on their college experience this past year.
“We haven't had any like too much good stuff happening this year. So like this is a great thing, and I’m happy that it's happening. We get to watch a nice championship game,” Chery said.
Watching a nice championship game is an understatement, as the Minutemen dominated the ice throughout the game. The game was a shutout win for UMass against St. Cloud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.